NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/17

49ers
- Placed TE Mason Pline on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed T Austen Pleasants and LB Chandler Wooten to their practice squad.
- Waived DB Ambry Thomas from reserve/injured.
Bengals
- Signed K Cade York from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and DB Jaylen Key to their practice squad.
Bills
- Activated T Tylan Grable from injured reserve (designated for return).
- Released DE Kameron Cline and DT Branson Deen from their practice squad.
- Signed C Will Clapp (veteran) and WR Jalen Virgil to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Casey Toohill (vested veteran).
Browns
- Released TE Cameron Latu from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Signed TE Albert Okwuegbunam (veteran) to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed WR Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed TE Tyree Jackson to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Placed WR Grant DuBose on injured reserve.
- Signed LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie (veteran) and QB Skylar Thompson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed LB Kalen DeLoach to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed RB Zach Evans to their practice squad.
Lions
- Placed DB Carlton Davis, DB Khalil Dorsey, and DT Alim McNeill on injured reserve.
- Released DE Isaiah Thomas from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the Jaguars practice squad to the active roster.
Panthers
- Placed LB Claudin Cherelus and LB Trevin Wallace on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Dan Chisena and LB Jacoby Windmon from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB Anthony Brown (vested veteran) from reserve/injured.
Patriots
- Released T Liam Fornadel from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed DE Janarius Robinson on the suspended list.
- Released TE Cole Fotheringham from their practice squad.
Rams
- Activated TE Tyler Higbee from reserve/physically unable to perform.
- Placed LB Nick Hampton on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Rashad Weaver (veteran) to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released DT DeVere Levelston from their practice squad.
- Waived DB Artie Burns.
Steelers
- Released LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji from their practice squad.
- Signed OL John Leglue to their practice squad.
- Waived DE David Perales from reserve/injured.
Vikings
- Waived LB Jordan Kunaszyk (vested veteran) from reserve/injured.
