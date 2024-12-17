NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Signed K Cade York from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and DB Jaylen Key to their practice squad.

Bills

Browns

  • Released TE Cameron Latu from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve.

Colts

Commanders

  • Placed WR Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed TE Tyree Jackson to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Jaguars

  • Signed LB Kalen DeLoach to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Released T Liam Fornadel from their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Seahawks

  • Released DT DeVere Levelston from their practice squad.
  • Waived DB Artie Burns.

Steelers

  • Released LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL John Leglue to their practice squad.
  • Waived DE David Perales from reserve/injured.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply