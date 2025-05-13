NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/13

49ers
- Waived DB Quindell Johnson.
Browns
- WR Ja’seem Reed reverted to injured reserve.
Chargers
- Waived LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.
- Signed LB Kana’i Mauga.
Dolphins
- Waived DT Tre’Vonn Rybka.
- Claimed DL Matthew Butler off waivers from the Raiders.
Jets
- Released P Thomas Morstead.
- Signed P Kai Kroeger.
Lions
- Waived C Leif Fautanu.
- Signed DT Keith Cooper.
Rams
- Signed DT Da’Jon Terry.
Ravens
- Signed DE Kaimon Rucker.
- Received an international exemption for LB David Ojabo.
Saints
- Waived LB Anfernee Orji.
- Signed QB Hunter Dekkers.
Texans
- Waived DB Gregory Junior.
- Signed Folorunso Fatukasi.
Titans
- Waived DB Garnett Hollis.
- Claimed LB Amari Burney off waivers from the Raiders.
- Released DL Abdullah Anderson.
- Signed DB Amani Oruwariye and DE Carlos Watkins.
