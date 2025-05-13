NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Waived DB Quindell Johnson.

Browns

  • WR Ja’seem Reed reverted to injured reserve.

Chargers

  • Waived LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.
  • Signed LB Kana’i Mauga.

Dolphins

  • Waived DT Tre’Vonn Rybka.
  • Claimed DL Matthew Butler off waivers from the Raiders.

Jets

  • Released P Thomas Morstead.
  • Signed P Kai Kroeger.

Lions

  • Waived C Leif Fautanu.
  • Signed DT Keith Cooper.

Rams

  • Signed DT Da’Jon Terry.

Ravens

  • Signed DE Kaimon Rucker.
  • Received an international exemption for LB David Ojabo.

Saints

  • Waived LB Anfernee Orji.
  • Signed QB Hunter Dekkers.

Texans

  • Waived DB Gregory Junior.
  • Signed Folorunso Fatukasi.

Titans

  • Waived DB Garnett Hollis.
  • Claimed LB Amari Burney off waivers from the Raiders.
  • Released DL Abdullah Anderson.
  • Signed DB Amani Oruwariye and DE Carlos Watkins.

