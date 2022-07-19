NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/19

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Chargers

  • Chargers placed QB Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jets

  • Jets signed second-round RB Breece Hall. (NFLTR)
  • Jets placed TE Jeremy Ruckert on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DL Jeremiah Pharms. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed OL Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints signed second-round CB Alontae Taylor. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed WR Rashid Shaheed on the non-football injury list.

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings waived QB Nate Stanley. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply