NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/19

Chargers
- Chargers placed QB Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed third-round QB Desmond Ridder. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed second-round RB Breece Hall. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed TE Jeremy Ruckert on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed DL Jeremiah Pharms. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OL Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen and DE Bilal Nicholas on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed WR Isaiah Zuber.
Saints
- Saints signed second-round CB Alontae Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed WR Rashid Shaheed on the non-football injury list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DT Doug Costin. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived QB Nate Stanley. (NFLTR)
