Jets Placed Third-Round TE Jeremy Ruckert On Non-Football Injury List

The New York Jets placed third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert on the non-football injury list to open training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was nursing a foot injury during minicamp and was limited.

Ruckert still counts against the roster and is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Ruckert, 21, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior at Ohio State in 2021. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

During his four-year college career, Ruckert appeared in 47 games and made 16 starts for the Buckeyes. He recorded 54 receptions for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.