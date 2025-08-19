NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/19

49ers
- Placed RB Patrick Taylor on injured reserve.
- Released RB Ameer Abdullah and WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve with settlements.
- Signed QB Nate Sudfeld.
Bills
- Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.
- Released LB Justin Hollins from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed WR Grant DuBose and RB Jarveon Howard.
- Waived DB Te’Cory Couch (injured) and WR Kaden Prather (injured).
Cardinals
- Waived WR Kelly Akharaiyi.
Commanders
- Signed T George Fant.
Cowboys
- DB Bruce Harmon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Dolphins
- Placed T Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
- Signed G Mason Brooks, DB Cameron Dantzler, and LB Matt Judon.
- Waived WR Tarik Black and P Ryan Stonehouse.
Falcons
- QB Emory Jones reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Giants
- Activated T Andrew Thomas.
Jaguars
- Released DB Zech McPhearson from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed G Jerome Carvin and RB Kevin Harris.
- Waived WR Darius Lassiter and DT Eli Mostaert.
Lions
- Activated DB Khalil Dorsey.
Packers
- DT Keith Randolph reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- DT Isaiah Iton reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed RB Micah Bernard and DT Philip Blidi.
- Waived DB Tre Avery and DE Jereme Robinson.
Rams
- Placed DE Keir Thomas on injured reserve.
- Waived TE Anthony Torres from injured reserve with a settlement and waived WR Mario Williams (injured).
Steelers
- LB Devin Harper reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed DE Kenny Willekes.
- Waived TE Gareth Warren (injured).
Texans
- Released RB J.J. Taylor.
- Signed WR Cornell Powell and WR Juwann Winfree.
- Waived WR Xavier Johnson (injured).
Titans
- Released LB Khaleke Hudson.
Vikings
- Signed G Zack Bailey and RB Xazavian Valladay.
- Waived LB Max Tooley.
