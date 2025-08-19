NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/19

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bills

  • Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.
  • Released LB Justin Hollins from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Signed WR Grant DuBose and RB Jarveon Howard.
  • Waived DB Te’Cory Couch (injured) and WR Kaden Prather (injured).

Cardinals

  • Waived WR Kelly Akharaiyi.

Commanders

Cowboys

  • DB Bruce Harmon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Dolphins

Falcons

  • QB Emory Jones reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Released DB Zech McPhearson from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Signed G Jerome Carvin and RB Kevin Harris.
  • Waived WR Darius Lassiter and DT Eli Mostaert.

Lions

Packers

  • DT Keith Randolph reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Patriots

  • DT Isaiah Iton reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed RB Micah Bernard and DT Philip Blidi.
  • Waived DB Tre Avery and DE Jereme Robinson.

Rams

  • Placed DE Keir Thomas on injured reserve.
  • Waived TE Anthony Torres from injured reserve with a settlement and waived WR Mario Williams (injured).

Steelers

  • LB Devin Harper reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed DE Kenny Willekes.
  • Waived TE Gareth Warren (injured).

Texans

Titans

Vikings

