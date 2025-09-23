NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/23

Bills
- Released DB Jalen Kimber from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Otis Reese to their practice squad.
Browns
- Released DE K.J. Henry from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Luke Floriea to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Placed TE Ko Kieft on injured reserve.
- Released DB Jack Henderson from their practice squad.
- Signed DT C.J. Brewer from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed TE Caden Prieskorn and DT Desmond Watson to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed RB James Conner on injured reserve.
- Released WR Trishton Jackson
- Signed DB Demontrey Jacobs from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed WR Elliott Brown and DB Patrick McMorris to their practice squad.
Colts
- Released WR Tyler Scott from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Mike Hilton to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed OL Roy Mbaeteka and OL Kadeem Telfort to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed K Ben Sauls and WR Deven Thompkins to their practice squad.
Giants
- Released LB Curtis Jacobs from their practice squad.
- Signed K Younghoe Koo to their practice squad.
Jets
- Placed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and LB Quincy Williams on injured reserve.
- Released OL Liam Fornadel from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Ben Niemann to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Mark Robinson from the Patriots’ practice squad to their active roster.
Packers
- Released WR Mecole Hardman from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Brant Banks from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released DT Tommy Akingbesote from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Released CB Corey Ballentine from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Tyron Herring to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed TE Moliki Matavao to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Signed RB Khalil Herbert to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Cody White from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived S Jerrick Reed.
Texans
- Released DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Titans
- Signed RB Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad.
- Traded DB Jarvis Brownlee and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Chargers) to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Ravens).
Vikings
- Released WR Lucky Jackson and RB Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad.
- Released WR Tim Jones
- Signed RB Corey Kiner to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Alex Williams.
