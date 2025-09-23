NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Released DB Jalen Kimber from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Otis Reese to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Released DE K.J. Henry from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Luke Floriea to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Placed TE Ko Kieft on injured reserve.
  • Released DB Jack Henderson from their practice squad.
  • Signed DT C.J. Brewer from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed TE Caden Prieskorn and DT Desmond Watson to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Colts

Dolphins

  • Signed OL Roy Mbaeteka and OL Kadeem Telfort to their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Packers

  • Released WR Mecole Hardman from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Brant Banks from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Released DT Tommy Akingbesote from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Released CB Corey Ballentine from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Tyron Herring to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Released DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 

Titans

  • Signed RB Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad.
  • Traded DB Jarvis Brownlee and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Chargers) to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Ravens).

Vikings

