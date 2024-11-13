NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/13

49ers
- Signed P Pat O’Donnell to their practice squad.
- Released DT TY McGill from their practice squad.
Bears
- Waived G Nate Davis.
- Signed OT Jake Curhan to their active roster.
- Signed C Ricky Stromberg to their practice squad.
Bills
- Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Signed FB Michael Burton to their active roster.
- Designated WR Josh Reynolds to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed DB Chigozie Anusiem off of the Commanders’ practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated DB Deane Leonard to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Designated OT Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Waived LB David Long.
- Claimed TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Eagles.
- Signed TE Hayden Rucci to their practice squad.
- Designated G Isaiah Wynn to return from the PUP list.
Eagles
- Activated OT Jordan Mailata from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Designated LB Lorenzo Carter to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Designated S Chuck Clark to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander and LB Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated OT Abraham Lucas from injured reserve.
- Placed OT George Fant on injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived S Mike Edwards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!