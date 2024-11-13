NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed P Pat O’Donnell to their practice squad.
  • Released DT TY McGill from their practice squad.

Bears

Bills

  • Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve.

Broncos

Browns

  • Signed DB Chigozie Anusiem off of the Commanders’ practice squad.

Chargers

Cowboys

  • Designated OT Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Waived LB David Long.
  • Claimed TE Jack Stoll off waivers from the Eagles.
  • Signed TE Hayden Rucci to their practice squad.
  • Designated G Isaiah Wynn to return from the PUP list.

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

  • Designated S Chuck Clark to return from injured reserve.

Lions

Seahawks

Titans

