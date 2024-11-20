NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Released TE McCallan Castles from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Emany Johnson to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Designated DE Tyquan Lewis to return from Reserve/Injured.

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

  • Designated LB Kayvon Thibodeaux to return from Reserve/Injured.
  • Signed TE Jordan Murray to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

  • Activated DT Brodric Martin from injured reserve.
  • Released DB Erick Hallett from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Kaevon Merriweather (exception) to their practice squad.

Packers

  • Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on the Non-Football Illness list.
  • Signed QB Alex McGough to their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Designated OT K.T. Leveston to return from injured reserve.

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

  • Designated TE Nick Muse to return from Reserve/Injured.

