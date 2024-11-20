NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/20

49ers
- Signed LB Jonathan Garvin (veteran) to their practice squad.
Bears
- Signed DB Adrian Colbert (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Collin Johnson to their active roster.
Broncos
- Declined to activate DB Delarrin Turner-Yell from the PUP list, ending his season.
Cardinals
- Activated OT Jonah Williams from injured reserve.
- Signed T Charlie Heck (veteran) to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released TE McCallan Castles from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Emany Johnson to their practice squad.
Colts
- Designated DE Tyquan Lewis to return from Reserve/Injured.
Commanders
- Designated DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste to return from Reserve/Injured.
Cowboys
- Designated WR Brandin Cooks and DE Marshawn Kneeland to return from Reserve/Injured.
Eagles
- Designated WR Britain Covey to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Released WR Kyle Philips from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Siaki Ika to their practice squad.
Giants
- Designated LB Kayvon Thibodeaux to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed TE Jordan Murray to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed DT Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
Lions
- Activated DT Brodric Martin from injured reserve.
- Released DB Erick Hallett from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Kaevon Merriweather (exception) to their practice squad.
Packers
- Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on the Non-Football Illness list.
- Signed QB Alex McGough to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Designated G Cole Strange return from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Signed RB Chris Collier and DB Keenan Isaac to their practice squad.
Rams
- Designated OT K.T. Leveston to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Designated DB Rayshawn Jenkins to return from Reserve/Injured.
- Placed LB Jamie Sheriff on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed TE Tyler Mabry and QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad.
Texans
- Released OL Cameron Erving and LB Rashad Weaver from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Myles Bryant (veteran) and RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Designated TE Nick Muse to return from Reserve/Injured.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!