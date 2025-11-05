NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/5

49ers
- Signed LB Andrew Farmer to practice squad.
Bills
- Signed CB Te’Cory Couch, DE Kingsley Jonathan, and WR Kristian Wilkerson to practice squad.
- Signed DT Phidarian Mathis from practice squad.
Browns
- Signed LB Cameron McGrone to practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Placed OL Tyler McLellan on practice squad injured list.
- Signed OL Karsen Barnhart to practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed QB Kyler Murray on injured reserve.
- Released OL Nick Leverett from practice squad.
- Signed TE Josiah Deguara.
Chargers
- Designated DL Da’Shawn Hand to return from injured reserve.
- Placed OT Joe Alt on injured reserve.
- Signed LS Peter Bowden to practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed DB Tre Hawkins and DB Daryl Worley to practice squad.
- Signed WR Treylon Burks and DL Sheldon Day from practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed LB Andre Carter from Lions’ practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed LB Patrick Johnson to practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed K Zane Gonzalez.
- Waived DL Ta’Quon Graham.
Jets
- Placed S Andre Cisco on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Dean Clark from practice squad.
- Signed DB Jarius Monroe to practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DE Josh Paschal to return from non-football injury list.
- Designated G Miles Frazier to return from PUP list.
- Placed OL Christian Mahogany on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Ty Summers from practice squad.
- Signed OL Jack Conley, OL Chris Hubbard, and OL Netane Muti to practice squad.
Rams
- Signed K Harrison Mevis to practice squad.
- Signed RB Ronnie Rivers from practice squad.
Saints
- Designated OT Barry Wesley to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DL Coziah Izzard to practice squad.
- Signed RB Audric Estime from practice squad.
Texans
- Activated DB Alijah Huzzie from non-football injury list.
- Placed LB Jaylin Smith and LB Darrell Taylor on injured reserve.
- Released TE Dalton Keene from practice squad.
- Signed K Matthew Wright to practice squad.
Titans
- Claimed S Jerrick Reed off waivers from Seahawks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!