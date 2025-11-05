NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Placed OL Tyler McLellan on practice squad injured list.
  • Signed OL Karsen Barnhart to practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Designated DL Da’Shawn Hand to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed OT Joe Alt on injured reserve.
  • Signed LS Peter Bowden to practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Rams

  • Signed K Harrison Mevis to practice squad.
  • Signed RB Ronnie Rivers from practice squad.

Saints

  • Designated OT Barry Wesley to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DL Coziah Izzard to practice squad.
  • Signed RB Audric Estime from practice squad.

Texans

Titans

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply