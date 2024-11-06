NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/6

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Signed DB Russ Yeast (exception) to their practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Released RB Emani Bailey from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Cole Christiansen to their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Signed T Ryan Hayes to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve.
  • Released T Joshua Miles from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Art Green to their active roster.
  • Signed P Matt Haack (veteran) and C Bryan Hudson to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed QB CJ Beathard off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

  • Activated DT Jaden Crumedy from injured reserve.
  • Activated RB Jonathan Brooks from the non-football injury list.
  • Signed DB Alex Cook (exception) and WR Cam Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Waived DT Nick Thurman.

Patriots

  • Signed G Tyrese Robinson off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

