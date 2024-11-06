NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/6

49ers
- Designated LB Yetur Gross-Matos to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Malik Turner from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Russell Gage (veteran) and DB Tashaun Gipson (veteran) to their practice squad.
Bears
- Signed DB Ameer Speed to their active roster.
- Signed RB Darrynton Evans to their practice squad.
Bills
- Signed DE Quinton Jefferson and DT Jordan Phillips to their active roster.
Broncos
- Designated C Luke Wattenberg to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Russ Yeast (exception) to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated RB Gus Edwards to return from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Junior Colson and WR Simi Fehoko on injured reserve.
- Released TE McCallan Castles from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Shaquille Quarterman (veteran) and TE Eric Tomlinson (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Released RB Emani Bailey from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Cole Christiansen to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released WR Mike Strachan from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Efe Obada to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed T Ryan Hayes to their practice squad.
Giants
- Designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve.
- Released T Joshua Miles from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Art Green to their active roster.
- Signed P Matt Haack (veteran) and C Bryan Hudson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve.
- Signed QB CJ Beathard off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Abraham Beauplan, DT Chris Smith, and LB Ezekiel Turner (veteran) to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated DT Jaden Crumedy from injured reserve.
- Activated RB Jonathan Brooks from the non-football injury list.
- Signed DB Alex Cook (exception) and WR Cam Johnson to their practice squad.
- Waived DT Nick Thurman.
Patriots
- Signed G Tyrese Robinson off of the Vikings’ practice squad.
Rams
- Signed DE Jonah Williams (veteran) to their practice squad.
Saints
- Designated DB Will Harris to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DT Ryder Anderson, DE Trajan Jeffcoat, and RB Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed LB Jamie Sheriff to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Designated WR Ben Skowronek to return from injured reserve.
- Signed TE Matt Sokol to their practice squad.
Texans
- Claimed OT Zachary Thomas off waivers from the Patriots.
- Signed DT Jayden Peevy to their practice squad.
Titans
- Placed C Lloyd Cushenberry and DB Quandre Diggs on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Mike Edwards to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed DE Jalen Redmond to their active roster.
- Signed DT Travis Bell and LS Jake McQuaide (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed K John Parker Romo to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!