NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/20

Arizona Cardinals

  • Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams and TE Travis Vokolek to their active roster.
  • Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Josh Woods on injured reserve.
  • Signed TE John Samuel Shenker and LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad.

Atlanta Falcons

  • Signed DT Tommy Togiai off of the Browns’ practice squad.

Baltimore Ravens

  • Signed TE Ben Mason to their practice squad.

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

  • Designated OT Alex Palczewski to return from injured reserve.

Detroit Lions

  • Designated RB Jason Cabinda and DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve.

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

  • Signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Signed QB E.J. Perry to their practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Signed WR Izaiah Gathings to their practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Signed QB Max Duggan to their practice squad.
  • Released RB Jaret Patterson from their practice squad.

New York Giants

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Designated WR Rakim Jarrett to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated OT Silas Dzansi to return from the practice squad injured list.

Tennessee Titans

 

 

