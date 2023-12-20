NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/20

Arizona Cardinals
- Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams and TE Travis Vokolek to their active roster.
- Placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Josh Woods on injured reserve.
- Signed TE John Samuel Shenker and LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad.
Atlanta Falcons
- Signed DT Tommy Togiai off of the Browns’ practice squad.
Baltimore Ravens
- Signed TE Ben Mason to their practice squad.
Carolina Panthers
- Designated LB Claudin Cherelus to return from injured reserve.
- Released QB Jake Luton from their practice squad.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Claimed DT Travis Bell off waivers from the Falcons.
Denver Broncos
- Designated OT Alex Palczewski to return from injured reserve.
Detroit Lions
- Designated RB Jason Cabinda and DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve.
Green Bay Packers
- Designated OT Luke Tenuta and RB Emanuel Wilson to return from injured reserve.
Houston Texans
- Signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Signed QB E.J. Perry to their practice squad.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Signed WR Izaiah Gathings to their practice squad.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Waived DT Nesta Jade Silvera.
- Released DB Troy Pride from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Marquan McCall to their practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Signed QB Max Duggan to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jaret Patterson from their practice squad.
New York Giants
- Designated RB Gary Brightwell and OT Matt Peart to return from injured reserve.
New York Jets
- Waived RB Nick Bawden.
- Activated QB Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve.
- Signed DE Stephen Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers
- Placed DT Kalia Davis on injured reserve.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Designated WR Rakim Jarrett to return from injured reserve.
- Designated OT Silas Dzansi to return from the practice squad injured list.
Tennessee Titans
- Signed LB Garret Wallow off of the Texans’ practice squad.
- Placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on injured reserve.
