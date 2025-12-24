NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/24

Bears
- Placed TE Qadir Ismail on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed TE Thomas Gordon to the practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated C Matt Lee to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Signed T Richard Gouraige to the practice squad.
Browns
- Declined to activate QB Deshaun Watson from the PUP list.
- Signed C Kendrick Green to the active roster from the Bills’ practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Designated DE Calijah Kancey to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Activated DE L.J. Collier from injured reserve.
- Released DB Patrick McMorris from the practice squad.
- Signed QB Logan Woodside to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Released TE Tanner McLachlan from the practice squad.
- Signed C Josh Kaltenberger to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Activated DB Nazeeh Johnson from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Trent McDuffie, WR Rashee Rice, WR Tyquan Thornton, and DB Jaylen Watson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Ethan Downs, DB Melvin Smith, and LB Tyreke Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.
Colts
- Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Elevated DT Ricky Barber and WR River Cracraft from the practice squad.
- Signed QB Sam Hartman to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Waived WR Jamal Agnew with a failed physical designation.
Cowboys
- Elevated LB Justin Barron from the practice squad.
- Placed T Tyler Guyton on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated DB Clark Phillips to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Claimed DB Christopher Smith off waivers from the Rams.
- Placed QB Justin Fields on injured reserve.
Lions
- Elevated C Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Designated G Robert Hunt to return from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Placed TE Brock Bowers and DB Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Terrell Edmunds and WR Shedrick Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed LS Luke Elkin and T Joshua Miles to the practice squad.
Rams
- Designated DB Roger McCreary to return from injured reserve.
- Signed G Royce Newman to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Released DT Kyler Baugh from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated LB Sione Takitaki from the practice squad.
- Placed C Ryan Kelly on injured reserve.
- Signed G Henry Byrd to the active roster from the practice squad.
