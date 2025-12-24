NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/24

Nate Bouda
Bears

  • Placed TE Qadir Ismail on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed TE Thomas Gordon to the practice squad.

Bengals

  • Designated C Matt Lee to return from injured reserve.

  • Released TE Tanner McLachlan from the practice squad.
  • Signed C Josh Kaltenberger to the practice squad.

  • Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve.

Commanders

  • Elevated DT Ricky Barber and WR River Cracraft from the practice squad.
  • Signed QB Sam Hartman to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • Waived WR Jamal Agnew with a failed physical designation.

  • Elevated LB Justin Barron from the practice squad.
  • Placed T Tyler Guyton on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad.

  • Designated G Robert Hunt to return from injured reserve.

  • Released DT Kyler Baugh from the practice squad.
  • Signed WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.

