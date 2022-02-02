NFL Transactions: Wednesday 2/2

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Alex Barrett, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, FB Josh Hokit, CB Ka’dar Hollman, TE Tanner Hudson, WR KeeSean Johnson, WR Austin Mack, TE Jordan Matthews, LB Curtis Robinson, DL Chris Slayton and WR Connor Wedington to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DB Chris Cooper to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Jamal Davis to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Josh Gordon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Cortez Broughton, TE Matt Bushman, WR Gehrig Dieter, DE Austin Edwards, WR Daurice Fountain, LB Darius Harris, OT Roderick Johnson, DB Devon Key, WR Cornell Powell, TE Mark Vital and G Darryl Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DT Raequan Williams to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
