NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

Cowboys

  • Waived G Jack Anderson, T Earl Bostick (failed physical), RB Malik Davis, and LB Brock Mogensen from the practice squad.
  • Received an international exemption for DT Denzel Daxon.

Jets

  • Placed QB Jordan Travis on the retired list.

Panthers

  • Signed DE Mapalo Mwansa.
  • Received an international exemption for DE Mapalo Mwansa.

Raiders

  • Waived DE David Ebuka Agoha from the practice squad.
  • Signed NT Laki Tasi.
  • Received an international exemption for NT Laki Tasi.

Steelers

  • Waived LB Thomas Rush from the practice squad.
  • Released DT Montravius Adams from the practice squad.

