NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/30

Chiefs
- Waived TE Baylor Cupp, G McKade Mettauer, and DB Jason Taylor II from the practice squad.
- Released LB Shaun Bradley and TE Anthony Firkser from the practice squad.
- Received an international exemption for T Chukwuebuka Godrick.
Cowboys
- Waived G Jack Anderson, T Earl Bostick (failed physical), RB Malik Davis, and LB Brock Mogensen from the practice squad.
- Received an international exemption for DT Denzel Daxon.
Jets
- Placed QB Jordan Travis on the retired list.
Panthers
- Signed DE Mapalo Mwansa.
- Received an international exemption for DE Mapalo Mwansa.
Raiders
- Waived DE David Ebuka Agoha from the practice squad.
- Signed NT Laki Tasi.
- Received an international exemption for NT Laki Tasi.
Steelers
- Waived LB Thomas Rush from the practice squad.
- Released DT Montravius Adams from the practice squad.
