NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/5

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bears

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Jets

Lions

Raiders

Seahawks

Vikings

  • Vikings signed 11 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply