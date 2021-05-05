NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/5

Bears
- Bears signed WR Damiere Byrd. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Joseph Jones and S Raven Greene. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Chris Finke. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed S Will Parks. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LB Malik Jefferson. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived DT Antwaun Woods, CB Saivion Smith, C Adam Redmond, DT Walter Palmore, DE Ladarius Hamilton and CB Kemon Hall. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets claimed WR Matt Cole off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed fifth-round S Jamien Sherwood. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed TE Darren Fells. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Casey Hayward. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released S Jeff Heath. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks claimed LB Nate Evans off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed 11 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
