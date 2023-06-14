NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/14

Bills
- Bills placed TE Zach Davidson on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed first-round DL Calijah Kancey. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed third-round LB YaYa Diaby.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released OT Julie’n Davenport and CB Josh Thomas. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed fifth-round S Daniel Scott on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed S Adrian Amos. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed second-round WR Jonathan Mingo. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed first-round WR Zay Flowers. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DT Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23M extension. (NFLTR)
