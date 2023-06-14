Ravens Sign First-Round WR Zay Flowers, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens have signed No. 22 overall pick WR Zay Flowers to his rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

This wraps up all the draft pick signings for the Ravens’ 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Zay Flowers WR Signed 3 86 Trenton Simpson ILB Signed 4 124 Tavius Robinson DE Signed 5 157 Kyu Blue Kelly CB Signed 6 199 Sala Aumavae-Laulu OL Signed 7 229 Andrew Vorhees OL Signed

Flowers, 22, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Browns and Chargers WR Travis Benjamin.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus and will carry a $2,756,207 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Flowers recorded 200 receptions for 3056 yards (15.3 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 57 rushing attempts for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.