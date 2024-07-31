NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed DE Levi Bell
  • Colts waived G Lewis Kidd

Commanders

Dolphins

Giants

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders LB Darien Butler reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings signed CB Fabian Moreau
  • Vikings waived LB Abraham Beauplan

