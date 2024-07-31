NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/31

Bills
- Bills signed S Terrell Burgess
- Bills waived P Jack Browning
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DB Jaylen Watson from the PUP list
Colts
- Colts signed DE Levi Bell
- Colts waived G Lewis Kidd
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed WR Byron Pringle
- Commanders claimed K Riley Patterson off waivers from the Jaguars
- Commanders released WR Dax Milne and WR Damiere Byrd
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Willie Snead
- Dolphins waived DT Mario Kendricks
Giants
- Giants claimed CB Mario Goodrich off waivers from the Eagles
- Giants released DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Dillon Johnson
- Panthers waived WR Daewood Davis with an injury designation
Raiders
- Raiders LB Darien Butler reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers
Ravens
- Ravens waived DT Rayshad Nichols with an injury settlement
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Rodney Mathews
- Seahawks signed RB Kairee Robinson
- Seahawks waived LB Easton Gibbs
- Seahawks waived RB Ricky Person Jr. with an injury settlement
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Tarik Black
- Steelers waived DT Jonathan Marshall
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Fabian Moreau
- Vikings waived LB Abraham Beauplan
