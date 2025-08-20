NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Released DE Demone Harris.
  • Signed G Michael Dunn and WR Malik Knowles.
  • Waived RB Corey Kiner with an injury designation (partially guaranteed contract).

Bears

  • Placed RB Deion Hankins on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Royce Freeman.

Bills

  • DB Te’Cory Couch reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed DB Zy Alexander, G Rush Reimer, and RB Elijah Young.
  • Waived RB Jarveon Howard with an injury designation.
  • Waived WR Caden Davis.
  • WR Kaden Prather reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Broncos

  • Signed DT Michael Dwumfour.
  • Waived LB J.B. Brown (partially guaranteed contract).

Browns

  • Traded DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Bills) to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Cardinals

  • Signed C Dohnovan West.

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Jaguars

Jets

  • Traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Browns for DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Bills).

Rams

Steelers

  • LB Gareth Warren reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Waived LB Devin Harper from injured reserve with a settlement.

Texans

  • Signed LS Blake Ferguson.
  • Waived TE Tre’ McKitty.
  • WR Xavier Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Titans

  • Activated CB L’Jarius Sneed from the PUP list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply