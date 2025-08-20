NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/20

49ers
- Released DE Demone Harris.
- Signed G Michael Dunn and WR Malik Knowles.
- Waived RB Corey Kiner with an injury designation (partially guaranteed contract).
Bears
- Placed RB Deion Hankins on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Royce Freeman.
Bills
- DB Te’Cory Couch reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed DB Zy Alexander, G Rush Reimer, and RB Elijah Young.
- Waived RB Jarveon Howard with an injury designation.
- Waived WR Caden Davis.
- WR Kaden Prather reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Broncos
- Signed DT Michael Dwumfour.
- Waived LB J.B. Brown (partially guaranteed contract).
Browns
- Traded DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Bills) to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Cardinals
- Signed C Dohnovan West.
Commanders
- Released CB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Waived G Julian Good-Jones with an injury designation.
Dolphins
- Activated TE Darren Waller from the PUP list.
Eagles
- Signed LB Chance Campbell.
- Waived WR Giles Jackson.
Jaguars
- Waived WR Joshua Cephus with an injury designation.
Jets
- Traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Browns for DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Bills).
Rams
- Signed G John Leglue and DB Mike McAllister.
- WR Mario Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Steelers
- LB Gareth Warren reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Waived LB Devin Harper from injured reserve with a settlement.
Texans
- Signed LS Blake Ferguson.
- Waived TE Tre’ McKitty.
- WR Xavier Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Titans
- Activated CB L’Jarius Sneed from the PUP list.
