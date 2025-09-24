NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

  • Signed DB A.J. Woods.
  • Signed FB Adam Prentice from their practice squad.

Browns

Chargers

Eagles

Giants

Jets

  • Signed RB Lawrance Toafili.

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

  • Placed QB Hunter Dekkers on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed WR Kevin Austin.

Seahawks

  • Placed TE Robbie Ouzts on injured reserve.
  • Signed S D’Anthony Bell from their practice squad.
  • Waived S Jerrick Reed.

Texans

Vikings

  • Signed WR Tim Jones.
  • Waived DE Alex Williams.

