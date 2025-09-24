NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/24

49ers
- Released CB Derrick Canteen.
- Signed DE Robert Beal from their practice squad.
- Signed DE William Bradley-King and DB Jaylen Mahoney.
Broncos
- Signed DB A.J. Woods.
- Signed FB Adam Prentice from their practice squad.
Browns
- Placed OT Dawand Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Thayer Munford from the Patriots’ practice squad.
Chargers
- Placed RB Najee Harris on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Placed CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper and LB Nolan Smith on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Lance Dixon, CB Eli Ricks and WR Quez Watkins.
- Signed S Marcus Epps, TE Cameron Latu and CB Parry Nickerson from their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Tomon Fox.
Jets
- Signed RB Lawrance Toafili.
Lions
- Signed DL Quinton Jefferson.
- Signed TE Ross Dwelley from their practice squad.
Packers
- Signed OL Lecitus Smith.
Patriots
- Signed OL Royce Newman and TE Gee Scott.
Ravens
- Released RB D’Ernest Johnson and WR Anthony Miller.
- Signed DL Taven Bryan and DL Josh Tupou.
Saints
- Placed QB Hunter Dekkers on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed WR Kevin Austin.
Seahawks
- Placed TE Robbie Ouzts on injured reserve.
- Signed S D’Anthony Bell from their practice squad.
- Waived S Jerrick Reed.
Texans
- Signed DB Zion Childress from the Cowboys’ practice squad.
- Signed WR Quintez Cephus.
Vikings
- Signed WR Tim Jones.
- Waived DE Alex Williams.
