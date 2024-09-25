NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/25

49ers
- Signed DT Shakel Brown to their practice squad.
Bears
- Released DB Ro Torrence from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ameer Speed (exception) to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed RB Tyler Badie to their active roster.
- Signed LB Kwon Alexander (veteran) and LB Zach Cunningham (veteran) to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed G Germain Ifedi to their active roster.
- Placed G Wyatt Teller on injured reserve.
- Released LB Luiji Vilain from their practice squad.
- Signed T Sebastian Gutierrez, T Ricky Lee, and LB Elerson Smith to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Naquan Jones off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.
- Placed DT Justin Jones on injured reserve.
- Placed OT Jackson Barton on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed T Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Placed S Derwin James on the suspended list.
Giants
- Signed LB Ty Summer to their active roster.
- Signed FB Jakob Johnson (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Released DB Jaylen Key from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Jalen Mills (veteran) to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed WR Sam Pinckney to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed T Gottlieb Ayedze to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed G Shane Lemieux to their active roster.
- Placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.
- Signed G Chris Reed (veteran) to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson (veteran) to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!