NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed DT Shakel Brown to their practice squad.

Bears

  • Released DB Ro Torrence from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Ameer Speed (exception) to their practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Giants

  • Signed LB Ty Summer to their active roster.
  • Signed FB Jakob Johnson (veteran) to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Released DB Jaylen Key from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Jalen Mills (veteran) to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Signed WR Sam Pinckney to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Signed WR John Jiles to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Signed T Gottlieb Ayedze to their practice squad.

Saints

Steelers

