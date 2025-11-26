NFL Upholds Tre’Von Moehrig’s Suspension

The NFL decided to uphold Carolina DB Tre’Von Moehrig’s one-game suspension, according to Michael Signora.

Pelissero adds Jennings’ actions will be reviewed for a fine but he won’t be suspended. He found Moehrig after the game and threw a punch.

Moehrig, 26, was a second-round pick to the Raiders out of TCU in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.36 million in 2024.

He was an unrestricted free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Panthers and is making a base salary of $1.17 million in 2025.

In 2025, Moehrig has appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended and an interception.