NFL Will Look Into Allegations Against Ravens K Justin Tucker

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said this week they are monitoring the allegations against Ravens K Justin Tucker and will look into the situation.

However, Goodell added that per standard procedure, the NFL will wait until there’s a resolution in the legal system, either in criminal or civil court.

“But there’s also a process to that, both civil and potentially criminal,” Goodell said via Pro Football Talk. “We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that, but we don’t want to interfere with the criminal side of that. So, we will look into those issues, obviously serious issues, and he’s taking that seriously as we [are].”

The Baltimore Banner published a report that six massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions ranging from 2012 to 2016, including two spas that reportedly banned him. The newspaper found the women, most of whom did not know each other, after a tip.

Since then, four others have come forward and six of the 10 women have retained legal counsel. While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker.

The longtime Ravens kicker has vehemently denied the allegations.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We’ll have more on Tucker as news becomes available.