NFLPA Votes To Retain DeMaurice Smith For Another Term

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFLPA’s board of representatives voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term.

However, Smith’s next term could be as little as one year, according to Pelissero. Smith reportedly received the minimum of 22 votes with eight voting against him and two abstaining.

Pelissero adds that NFLPA’s board of representatives voted to amend the union’s constitution and make the executive director’s term anywhere from 1 to 5 years in order to ensure flexibility moving forward.

Smith’s current term was set to end in March of next year.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported yesterday that Smith was facing a threat to his job status.

The 14-person executive committee voted on Tuesday night on whether Smith should remain in the job. A unanimous vote would have effectively allowed him to bypass re-election and sign a new three-year deal. However, the vote was split 7-7.

Graziano mentioned Smith has historically had the support of the executive committee but dissatisfaction with how negotiations for the past CBA went poked a hole in that.