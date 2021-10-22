NFLTR Review: The NFL Trade Deadline Just Got Interesting

We were headed toward a snoozefest of a trade deadline before talks between the Dolphins and Texans about Deshaun Watson suddenly roared back to life. There’s a ton to dig into with this story, so let’s get right to it.

Why now?

Can Watson even play?

What happens to Tua?

Every Angle Of The Latest Watson Rumors

A week ago, here’s where we were with the whole Deshaun Watson saga. Talks had seemingly died down due to the combination of uncertainty surrounding Watson’s ominous legal situation and Houston’s enormous asking price. It really seemed like this situation was set to drag out until sometime in the 2022 offseason when there was more clarity all around.

Then on Wednesday, John McClain and Mark Berman, sages of the Texans beat, reported the team was working on a trade that could finally send Watson to the Miami Dolphins — long believed to be his preferred landing spot — before the November 2 trade deadline and as soon as the end of this week.

We’ve had months and months of Watson trade rumors but the tenor and timing of this report are different. There’s no guarantee a deal gets done, as a number of later reports pumped the brakes on a deal being “imminent.” But for the first time since the start of this whole saga, it really feels like a trade might be on the verge of coming together.

What can we learn from all the reports the past two days?

There’s obviously a lot that’s come out in the past 48 hours or so on this topic, and it can be difficult to sort through it all to figure out what’s legit and what’s not. To start I think it’s important to tell you a little bit about our process here at NFLTR. We’re a “rumors” site but we do have high standards for what we publish. Just because you read it on the Internet doesn’t mean it’s true. If a report doesn’t come from a reporter or outlet with a verified track record of accuracy, we don’t run it.

Now reporters sometimes make mistakes and NFL people have no issues lying or stretching the truth when it suits them. So it can be instructive to look at all the recent reporting on Watson and ask a few questions:

Where is this coming from?

Who does it benefit to have this information out there?

Here’s what we’ve got so far when it comes to Watson:

Going back to our questions above, we see a clear trend of reporters with Texans connections taking a much more optimistic tone regarding a trade. As the Athletic report points out, it does help Houston to have as many teams interested in Watson as possible to try and leverage as much of a return as possible.

That doesn’t mean Miami isn’t interested, regardless of what they may have told ESPN. It’s in the Dolphins’ best interests to deny anything involving Watson right up until they have a deal done to avoid damaging the locker room. Frankly, that’s true of Carolina too, as well as the reports around Tagovailoa and other teams.

At this point, it appears it’s the Dolphins or bust for Watson. They’re the only team that’s been seriously connected recently and more importantly, McClain’s second report stated Watson is willing to waive his no-trade clause to go there.

McClain rarely misses, so when he says Watson, the Texans and the Dolphins all want to get a deal done, that should carry a lot of weight. What it will come down to is whether they can agree on the price.

We’ve heard about a Watson trade for months. Why should this time be different?

Am I missing something or has there been a report like this every week for like 10 straight weeks https://t.co/JmrvwqhuRw — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 20, 2021

Ben makes a fair point here. But there are a few things about this report that suggest it could be different. First of all, there’s the upcoming trade deadline on November 2. Deadlines drive action and for all of their posturing, the ideal situation for Houston at this point is to move on.

That doesn’t mean they’ll just dump Watson. The Texans can’t trade him without getting fair value and they do have time on their side. But if they don’t trade Watson before the deadline, they can’t do a deal until 2022.

There are also the events in London on Sunday, as the Dolphins lost in embarrassing fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars, previously the league’s biggest dumpster fire and owners of a 20-game losing streak. Miami expected to take a leap forward this year and at minimum vie for a playoff spot. Instead, they’re 1-5.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the team’s biggest problem on Sunday — in fact you can make a strong case that he was one of their best performers outside of a head-scratching interception that hurt, but didn’t doom, their chances. But he also wasn’t the solution, the type of transcendent player who could lift the team to victory like Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been, much to Miami’s chagrin after passing on him.

It’s arguably the worst miss of GM Chris Grier’s tenure — but it’s far from the only one. Grier’s hit rate on all the picks he’s collected is disappointing, and HC Brian Flores is struggling to get the most out of his team right now. Owner Stephen Ross is 81 and ready to win yesterday. Though the team denies it, it’s also a poorly kept secret that Ross is infatuated with Watson.

Add it all up, and you get a team that might finally be desperate enough to pay the exorbitant asking price the Texans have.

Can Watson even play if the Dolphins trade for him?

The short answer is it’s almost impossible to definitively say one way or another. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell might be the only person who knows for certain, as at this point Watson’s playing future rests almost solely in his hands.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about football so far, but we cannot and should not go any further without discussing Watson’s legal situation. He faces 22 civil lawsuits from separate massage therapists who say Watson did everything from exposing himself to trying to get them to touch him outside the boundaries of normal massage treatment to outright sexual assault. There are as many as 25 women who have come forward in total, and the Houston police have an open criminal investigation. The NFL is also investigating.

Many former NFL players have noted how strange it is to churn through so many different massage therapists. It should also be noted that false accusations in these sorts of situations are rare — let alone when there are well over 20 women saying similar things. Watson is entitled to defend himself in court but I cannot impress enough just how serious these accusations are. I’ve been a Panthers fan for a long time, but if they traded for Watson, I would have some things to re-evaluate.

Right now, there is theoretically nothing stopping Watson from playing. He has not been suspended, as the NFL investigation is still ongoing. And he has not been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list which essentially amounts to paid leave. Watson’s trade demands and legal status have created a situation where neither he nor the team want him to be on the field, The Texans have been content to essentially put him on informal paid leave themselves and just burn a roster spot.

That’s also meant the NFL hasn’t had to make a decision about placing Watson on the exempt list. When trying to understand why, remember the NFL’s public relations strategy tends to be reactive rather than proactive. They won’t make a decision on Watson until they have to. As long as he’s in Houston, they don’t have to.

If he is indeed traded to the Dolphins, that changes the situation dramatically. Miami would presumably be ready to get Watson onto the field as soon as possible. The NFL would have to make a decision on whether or not to place Watson on the exempt list at that point. In my opinion, their past history in these kinds of cases indicates they would hold Watson out.

Cody Latimer , Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar on the exempt list. Baker and Dunbar were embroiled in that wild armed robbery/extortion incident, while Latimer had been arrested and charged with assault. July 27, 2020: The NFL placed Broncos WR, Giants CBand Seahawks CBon the exempt list. Baker and Dunbar were embroiled in that wild armed robbery/extortion incident, while Latimer had been arrested and charged with assault.

Anthony Chickillo landed on the exempt list after being arrested and charged in an incident with his girlfriend. He was removed from the list after the complaint was withdrawn a week later. October 23, 2019: Steelers OLBlanded on the exempt list after being arrested and charged in an incident with his girlfriend. He was removed from the list after the complaint was withdrawn a week later.

Kareem Hunt was placed on the exempt list after a video of him kicking a woman became public. There were no charges filed. November 30, 2018: Chiefs RBwas placed on the exempt list after a video of him kicking a woman became public. There were no charges filed.

Josh Brown is placed on the exempt list after evidence from a domestic violence case against him became public that the NFL had not seen before. October 21, 2016: Giants Kis placed on the exempt list after evidence from a domestic violence case against him became public that the NFL had not seen before.

Other prominent players like Greg Hardy and Adrian Peterson have landed on the exempt list for extended periods of time. The common threads all these situations carry is that they were for serious crimes. Several players now have pending charges for things like DUIs that will likely result in suspensions eventually, but the NFL allows them to play in the meantime. If you’re charged or implicated in something as serious as assault or domestic violence, the league tends to step in.

Looking at all of these cases, I have a hard time seeing how the NFL doesn’t put Watson on the exempt list should he be traded before November 2. Depending on when his legal situation wraps up and the NFL concludes its investigation, some kind of suspension in 2022 feels highly probable as well.

For whatever it’s worth, Watson’s camp believes he’ll be able to play. Take that with a cup of salt. McClain reported Thursday the Dolphins have been trying to ascertain with Goodell if Watson will be available. He adds that Miami wants the quarterback to resolve his legal situation which I take to refer to a settlement. That would be the speediest resolution to a situation that could drag well into 2022 otherwise.

What does Miami do with Tua?

Tagovailoa is the collateral damage in this scenario. He played fairly well against the Jaguars in his first game back after broken ribs and between injuries, coaching and supporting cast, he hasn’t been dealt a great hand to start his career. But it’s also true that there are real questions about how high his ceiling as a quarterback is, which is why the Dolphins continue to be linked to Watson.

Initially my gut reaction was that even if Miami did land Watson in the next 10 days or so, it didn’t necessarily mean Tagovailoa would be booted out the door immediately. As outlined, there are serious questions about when Watson would be available and Tagovailoa could start in the meantime. Perhaps he even balls out and raises his trade value.

Realistically though, Tagovailoa is done the second Miami pulls the trigger on a deal for Watson. It will be clear the team has cast him aside, and that’s an untenable situation for a quarterback who’s supposed to command the locker room. Backup QB Jacoby Brissett is much better suited to be a placeholder until Watson can play, while the best thing for both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa is a trade.

The going rate for damaged young quarterbacks (Josh Rosen, Darnold) has been roughly a second-round pick with some other pick swaps involved. That’s probably what Miami can expect to get back for Tagovailoa if they try to deal him after trading for Watson.

As to who might be interested, there are quite a number of teams who could use a young prospect at the position. There’s a reason the Broncos and Washington were the subjects of so much speculation they had to put out rebuttals to their beat reporters. Neither team has a viable long-term option at the position on the roster right now. It’s worth noting Washington did a lot of work on Tagovailoa, including hosting him for a top 30 visit, when he was coming out. The Steelers and Saints are two other teams whose future is up in the air at quarterback.

If Miami decides to hold onto Tagovailoa, or this whole situation gets delayed until 2022, some other teams like the Panthers and Lions could enter the fray. Carolina won’t trade for Tagovailoa without giving Darnold a look for the rest of this season and Detroit is in a similar boat with Goff for now.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

Last week, I wrote it was too soon for the Dolphins to hit the panic button. They can go ahead and hit it now…

The road was re-dedicated in front of porta-potties. The sideline number tribute was in the area where VIPs stand. The half-time ceremony involved no speeches or recognition. The owner wore a hoodie to the pre-game meeting with family. pic.twitter.com/HeroBghuK8 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 18, 2021

This is embarrassing to the highest degree. And it gets worse…

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

That’s the brother of the opponent’s quarterback who filmed a Tik Tok dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial…

There's two options here: Either they scrambled to do all of this in a few days to deflect from negative press, using Sean Taylor's legacy to do so, or the more likely option, and the more depressing one: this is what WFT planning something for months looks like. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 18, 2021

This basically sums it up. There was a lot of optimism that hires like HC Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright were the type of high-quality individuals who could turn around a truly dismal organization, both on and off the field. Instead, so far they’ve been pulled down by it…

In back-to-back offseasons, the Panthers and Rhule have gone after Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold. Bridgewater was a career game manager who struggled to truly elevate his supporting cast, while Darnold was a talented yet shell-shocked passer with a lot of bad habits to unlearn from playing behind a poor offensive line. And somehow, Rhule has been surprised each time when Bridgewater and Darnold have turned out to be the exact same guys they were before…

I just don’t get how Rhule expected anything different from Darnold behind the offensive line they gave him. McCaffrey masked a lot of things the first few weeks, as did a weak schedule. But the answer isn’t giving it to Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman 30 times a game like he suggested in a screed this week…

Patrick Mahomes has $444M left on his contract. $69M of that is already fully guaranteed thru 2023. Another $38M guarantees next March.https://t.co/V1o1b6GmuX — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 17, 2021

What on earth are we even doing here…

The only reason the Titans won is because the Bills were missing injured left tackle Taylor Lewan, per @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/XXGLWyPGxB — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) October 19, 2021

Tell me you don't understand how analytics work in football without telling me you don't understand how analytics work in football. pic.twitter.com/HIhNRWPGqw — Matthew Edwards (@TheCoachEdwards) October 19, 2021

It was stiff competition for the dumbest thing of the week between those three tweets…

Game management and his “embrace” of analytics have been popular points to beat Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy with, but this shows he might not be all hot air on the subject…

This passage from Seth Wickersham’s book about the Patriots and excerpted to Sports Illustrated actually says a lot about the 49ers to me…

“The 49ers’ coaching staff had quiet doubts about Garoppolo, even before the Super Bowl, feeling that it took an inordinate amount of energy to get his head ready for game day and that he perhaps lacked Brady’s extreme drive for excellence. In the playoffs, Shanahan had called plays like a coach with limited faith in his quarterback, leaning heavily on the running game. Some in the building felt that Shanahan was too hard on Garoppolo, causing him to play tentatively. The coaches liked Garoppolo personally—and so did his teammates, enough to elect him captain—but Shanahan was open to the idea of an upgrade….”

The critique about Shanahan’s coaching style stands out, especially with the curious way guys like Dante Pettis, Brandon Aiyuk, Trey Sermon and Trey Lance have been handled…

This might change this week after they play the Colts, but I don’t think the 49ers get enough criticism for letting DT DeForest Buckner go and not moving on from DT Arik Armstead instead. Armstead is solid but it’s clear Buckner is in another class…

It should not go unnoticed how the Packers have been in on a number of the big names to shake free so far this season — Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith and Whitney Mercilus — and landed two out of three…

Ooof…

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 🏈 pic.twitter.com/olYfTULkiM — R.Billingsley (@solventblue) October 17, 2021

He’s had some bad interception luck (and some admittedly bad interceptions) but Patrick Mahomes is playing out of his mind right now and sometimes it just takes a shift in perspective to see that…