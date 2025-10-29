“No Chance” Browns Trade Myles Garrett Before Deadline

Adam Schefter, citing a source, reports there is “no chance” the Browns trade DE Myles Garrett ahead of the deadline.

Schefter’s source added: “People have a better chance of winning the lottery.”

There has been some speculation about whether Garrett could be a trade candidate after being visibly upset following their 32-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8. However, it doesn’t look like the star edge rusher will be on the move any time soon.

Back in the offseason, Garrett maintained that he wanted to play for a championship, leading him to request a trade out of Cleveland. The Browns were adamant that they were not going to trade Garrett, despite his public trade request, and they put the situation to rest by paying him a record contract.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension in March that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Garrett has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 31 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one forced fumble.