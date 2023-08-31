No Discipline For Tyreek Hill Regarding Summer Marina Incident

The NFL will not be taking action against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for his summer marina incident this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Hill was accused of slapping the man on the neck after an argument at a Miami marina.

The matter was later settled between the two parties.

Hill, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.