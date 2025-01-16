Notre Dame DC Al Golden Frontrunner For Bengals DC Vacancy?

The Bengals are currently in the process of hiring a new defensive coordinator to replace Lou Anarumo, who was let go after the season.

As of now, the Bengals have interviewed Raiders DC Patrick Graham and Patriots DC Demarcus Covington for the job.

Former Bears HC Matt Eberflus and Michigan DC Wink Martindale were linked to the job, but there hasn’t been a lot of recent buzz about either getting the job.

Interestingly enough, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer mentions that “all signs point to the leader in the clubhouse being Al Golden who currently serves as the University of Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.”

This fits with an earlier report from Drae Harris of SI.com that said the Bengals are down to two finalists for the job: Golden and Graham.

Harris goes as far to say that he would consider Golden the favorite for the job at this point in time.

Golden, 55, began his coaching career back in 1993 as a high school offensive coordinator. He worked for several universities over the next 20 years.

The Lions hired Golden as their TEs coach in 2016 and later joined the Bengals as their LBs coach in 2020.

Golden joined Notre Dame as their defensive coordinator in 2022 and he’s been in the position ever since.

We’ll have more regarding the Bengals’ job as the news is available.