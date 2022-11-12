Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month

Adam Schefter reports that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr would like to cut his list of potential teams down as soon as possible and have a decision in place by the end of November.

According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers.

The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point.

Schefter says Beckham wants to play for a contender and sources around the league have predicted he could end up signing for a similar prorated salary as what Chris Godwin and Mike Williams are making. Both players average $20 million per year from their respective teams.

Beckham is looking for a multi-year deal, which could help teams structure the contract in a way to fit their cap better.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

