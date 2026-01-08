Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Declares For 2026 Draft

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ohio State LB Arvell Reese announced on his Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reese, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned All-Big 10 First-Team honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two passes defended.