Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Visited Three Teams

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had three top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Dart has taken visits with:

It’s worth noting Dart also spent “extensive time” with the Giants, Saints and Rams. The Rams are one of the few teams that do not take “30” visits.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.