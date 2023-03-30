Optimism Packers & Jets Complete Aaron Rodgers Deal Before Draft

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Packers and Jets aren’t as far apart on a trade as some people think and a deal sending QB Aaron Rodgers to New York could be done in advance of the draft.

Breer has even heard this week as a possibility, as has ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. The deal would be centered around two high picks, but not first-rounders. Graziano mentions the second-round pick the Jets got from trading WR Elijah Moore to the Browns could be heading to the Packers.

Fowler says the two sides have worked out the financial components of the deal, including how to handle Rodgers’ nearly $60 million option bonus. The hangup remains pick conditions and protections, as reported elsewhere.

One option that’s been mentioned would have the Jets sending the Packers an additional 2024 second-rounder that could become a first if New York advances deep in the postseason, while the Packers would send a pick back to the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024.

Rodgers’ comments where he said he entered his darkness retreat “90 percent retired” have worried the Jets, and they want to make sure they’re not being gouged for just one year with Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Packers want what they consider fair value for a high-level quarterback.

Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were both in Arizona for the NFL owners meetings Monday and both said there’s no timetable for a deal to be done.

Rodgers said earlier in March his intention is to play for the Jets in 2023, and the expectation is at some point he’ll be traded once the two sides hash out the particulars.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.