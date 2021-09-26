Other Teams Waiting For Lions To Release LB Jamie Collins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gets the sense that other teams are waiting out the Lions with the expectation they’ll eventually release LB Jamie Collins.

While Fowler says there are teams interested in the veteran, they’re willing to be patient given the situation. Detroit has made it clear they’re ready to move on from Collins and even willing to pay his salary to facilitate a deal.

The Lions want to make way for younger options at linebacker, which is why they are ready to move on from Collins.

Collins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.

