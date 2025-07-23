Packers Activate LB Quay Walker & DB Micah Robinson From Injured Lists

The Green Bay Packers officially activated LB Quay Walker and rookie DB Micah Robinson from injured lists on Wednesday.

Green Bay declined Walker’s fifth-year option this offseason for 2026, which would have cost $14,751,000. He’s set to make a base salary of $2,592,498 in the final year of his deal.

Walker, 25, was the No. 22 overall pick of the Packers back in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,841,637 rookie contract that includes a $7,246,645.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.