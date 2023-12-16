Packers Activating CB Eric Stokes From IR

Bill Huber reports that the Packers are activating CB Eric Stokes from injured reserve.

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions, and no pass defenses.