Packers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve placed S Darnell Savage, RT Dennis Kelly and WR David Moore on the COVID-19 list Monday.

The Packers also released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad and activated OLB Chauncey Rivers from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The good news is that the changes to the league’s protocols mean that these players will still have an opportunity to be cleared to play in Week 18’s game.

Savage, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included $7,123,776 signing bonus.

The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Savage this offseason.

In 2021, Savage has appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.