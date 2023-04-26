Packers Cleared $14.575M In Cap Space After Aaron Rodgers Tweaked Contract

According to Pro Football Talk, former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tweaked his contract on the way out to give Green Bay a little bit of salary cap help in 2023.

Rodgers had a $58.3 million option bonus that could be exercised at any point between the start of the 2023 league year and September 1. The bonus was prorated against the Packers’ cap like a signing bonus, so they had $14.575 million in proration as well as his base salary counting against their cap this year.

The revised contract Rodgers signed before his trade to the Jets was processed simply moved the date of his option bonus, removing the $14.575 million in bonus proration from Green Bay’s cap for 2023. Otherwise the team would have gotten credit back for that in 2024.

Rodgers is still due the same amount and will count $15.79 million against the cap for the Jets right now, the same amount he was set to count for the Packers. It’s possible he could rework his contract further with New York.

The trade was officially processed on Wednesday.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.