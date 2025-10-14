Packers Cut International K Mark McNamee

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released K Mark McNamee, who had been on the practice squad with an exemption as an international player.

Packers make roster move — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 14, 2025

The team did not announce the signing of another international player to replace him.

McNamee, 6-4 and 208 pounds, hails from Ireland and spent time this summer with the BC Lions of the CFL.

He participated in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and previously was a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin, Ireland.

The Packers signed him as an international player this past offseason.