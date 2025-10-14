Packers Cut International K Mark McNamee

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released K Mark McNamee, who had been on the practice squad with an exemption as an international player. 

The team did not announce the signing of another international player to replace him. 

McNamee, 6-4 and 208 pounds, hails from Ireland and spent time this summer with the BC Lions of the CFL. 

He participated in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and previously was a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin, Ireland.

The Packers signed him as an international player this past offseason. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply