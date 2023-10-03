Packers Designate CB Eric Stokes To Return

The Green Bay Packers opened CB Eric Stokes‘ practice window and designated him to return from the PUP list on Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky.

He can practice with the team for three weeks before he has to be added to the active roster.

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.