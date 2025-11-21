Packers Designate WR Jayden Reed To Return From IR

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers have designated WR Jayden Reed to return from injured reserve on Friday.

This officially opens Reed’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

It’s an encouraging sign after Reed fell directly on his shoulder with a defender on his back, causing him to break his collarbone during the team’s game against the Commanders in Week 2.

The team’s initial hope was for him to return at some point in November after the receiver underwent surgery to repair the broken bone.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught three passes for 45 yards receiving and a touchdown.