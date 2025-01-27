Packers Extend Contract Of ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers have extended the contract of ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Silverstein mentions that Bisaccia, one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the NFL, had one year remaining on his contract and had another year added to his deal with the hopes that he would stick around for years to come.

There were rumors that Bisaccia may retire or interview for the Cowboys head coaching position, yet neither event took place and he will now remain in a special teams coordinator and game management role in Green Bay.

Bisaccia, 64, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

The Packers hired Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator in February of last year.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.

We will have more on Bisaccia and the Packers as it becomes available.