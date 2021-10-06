Packers Finalizing Deal To Sign LB Jaylon Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are finalizing a contract to sign LB Jaylon Smith.

Rapoport mentioned earlier that Green Bay was making a push to get a contract done with Smith and it looks like they will have him officially under contract in the near future.

Smith should give the Packers some depth at inside linebacker along with De’Vondre Campbell.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith Wednesday.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles and no tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 13 overall linebacker out of 81 players.