Packers In Line To Start QB Malik Willis In Week 2

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said this morning that Packers QB Malik Willis is in line to start for Green Bay in Week 2.

While Packers QB Jordan Love avoided a more serious injury, he’s still looking a multi-week absence.

Willis was the backup quarterback on Friday after being acquired in preseason trade. Packers QB Sean Clifford was competing to be the backup this summer but is currently on the practice squad.

While Clifford knows the system better than Willis having been in it for over a year instead of just a few weeks, there’s obviously a reason Green Bay felt like it had to trade for Willis.

Willis, 25, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus.

In 2022, Willis appeared in eight games for the Titans and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Packers quarterback situation as the news is available.