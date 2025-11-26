Packers Made Four Moves, Cut K Lucas Havrisik

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves, including releasing K Lucas Havrisik.

They also promoted WR Will Sheppard from the practice squad and elevated LB Jamon Johnson and S Jaylin Simpson.

Havrisik, 26, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season, but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster during the season.

Havrisik later returned to the Browns on a futures deal for the 2024 season and re-signed with them once more back in May. He was cut by Cleveland and made his way onto the Packers’ practice squad this year.

In 2023, Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 15-20 field goal attempts and 19-22 extra points.