Packers Move Rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd To Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially transferred rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd from the reserve/non-football illness list to injured reserve on Friday.

Green Bay activated Lloyd from injured reserve, but he wound up suffering appendicitis shortly after. He had been out since September with an ankle injury.

Lloyd, 23, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards along with catching one pass for three yards.