Packers Officially Cut 26 Players

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

Other roster moves include:

TE Jace Sternberger – suspended list OT David Bakhtiari – PUP list

St. Brown, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown.