Packers Officially Cut 26 Players

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.
The full list of cuts includes:
- QB Kurt Benkert
- RB Dexter Williams
- RB Patrick Taylor
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- WR Juwann Winfree
- WR Reggie Begelton
- WR Damon Hazelton
- TE Bronson Kaufusi
- OL Ben Braden
- OL Cole Van Lanen
- OL Coy Cronk
- OL Jacob Capra
- DL Willington Previlon
- DL Carlo Kemp
- DL Abdullah Anderson
- OLB Tipa Galea’i
- OLB Delontae Scott
- ILB Ray Wilborn
- ILB De’Jon Harris
- CB Kabion Ento
- CB Stephen Denmark
- CB Rojesterman Farris
- S Christian Uphoff
- S Innis Gaines
- P JK Scott
- K J.J. Molson
Other roster moves include:
- TE Jace Sternberger – suspended list
- OT David Bakhtiari – PUP list
St. Brown, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.
In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown.
