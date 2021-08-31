Packers Officially Cut 26 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. QB Kurt Benkert
  2. RB Dexter Williams
  3. RB Patrick Taylor
  4. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  5. WR Juwann Winfree
  6. WR Reggie Begelton
  7. WR Damon Hazelton
  8. TE Bronson Kaufusi
  9. OL Ben Braden
  10. OL Cole Van Lanen
  11. OL Coy Cronk
  12. OL Jacob Capra
  13. DL Willington Previlon
  14. DL Carlo Kemp
  15. DL Abdullah Anderson
  16. OLB Tipa Galea’i
  17. OLB Delontae Scott
  18. ILB Ray Wilborn
  19. ILB De’Jon Harris
  20. CB Kabion Ento
  21. CB Stephen Denmark
  22. CB Rojesterman Farris
  23. S Christian Uphoff
  24. S Innis Gaines
  25. P JK Scott
  26. K J.J. Molson

Other roster moves include:

  1. TE Jace Sternberger –  suspended list 
  2. OT David Bakhtiari – PUP list

St. Brown, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown. 

