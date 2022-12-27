Packers Place DL Dean Lowry On IR, Sign WR Bo Melton From Seahawks PS

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they have placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve and signed WR Bo Melton from the Seahawks practice squad.

#Packers sign WR Bo Melton & place DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/Kk6Omsj44n — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 27, 2022

The team has also released OLB Tipa Galeai, who was on injured reserve.

Lowry, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

He was due to make a base salary of $5 million in 2022 and be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 before the team converted $1.5 million of Lowry’s base salary into a signing bonus to add an additional $1.1 million in cap space this year.

In 2022, Lowry has appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 43 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.