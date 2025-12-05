Packers Place DT Devonte Wyatt On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially place DT Devonte Wyatt on injured reserve Friday, as expected.

Wyatt suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the team’s Thanksgiving win over the Lions.

Wyatt had emerged as a full-time starter for the first time in his career and was on track for career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks before the injury.

Wyatt, 27, was the No. 28 overall pick for the Packers out of Georgia in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,861,184 rookie contract that includes a $6,533,588.

Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option in April, and he’ll make a salary of $13,922,000 for the 2026 season under the fifth-year option.

In 2025, Wyatt appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass defenses.