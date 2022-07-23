Packers Place LT David Bakhtiari On PUP list

The Green Bay Packers officially placed LT David Bakhtiari on the active/PUP list to open training camp on Saturday, per Field Yates.

Bakhtiari can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Bakhtiari is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s original contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2021, Bakhtiari appeared in and started one game for the Packers at left tackle.