Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd To Miss Time With Appendicitis

Packers HC Matt LaFleur revealed RB MarShawn Lloyd was diagnosed with appendicitis, which comes just four days after being designated to return from injured reserve, per Matt Schneidman.

Given an appendectomy requires several weeks to recover, LaFleur mentions they are talking to the NFL to see if there’s a way he can still play later on past the 21-day designation window.

He has been out since September with an ankle injury. Typically, players have 21 days to be activated after being designated for return or they will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Given Lloyd is in a unique situation, it’ll be interesting to see if the league revises its rules for Lloyd’s health condition.

Lloyd, 23, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards along with catching one pass for three yards.